Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,801 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $29,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

