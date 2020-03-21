Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,418 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.14.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $645.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.91 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day moving average of $734.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.