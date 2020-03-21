Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,292 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,292 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $135.22 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

