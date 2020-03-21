Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,337 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Smith & Nephew worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.71 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

