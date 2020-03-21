Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

