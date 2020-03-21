Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce sales of $48.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $196.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.10 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $203.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $47.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.