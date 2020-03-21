Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of VLRS opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $11,266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

