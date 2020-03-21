Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 406,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 304,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.35. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.11.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

