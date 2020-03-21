Analysts Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,517,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 496,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

HTHT traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,274. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

