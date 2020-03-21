Analysts Anticipate Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

MFNC stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

