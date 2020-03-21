Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOFG. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $13,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $327.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $39.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.