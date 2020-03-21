Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,294,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,950,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

PEB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 9,745,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 57.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

