Analysts Anticipate Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $68.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Bret Fausett purchased 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tucows by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.22. Tucows has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

