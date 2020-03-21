Analysts Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). 1-800-Flowers.Com reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 912,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $852.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

