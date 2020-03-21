Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $17.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.47 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $38.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 225.40%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $2.62 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

