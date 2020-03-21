Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. First Community has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $28,139,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

