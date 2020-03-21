Analysts Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FLIC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 203,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $340.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

