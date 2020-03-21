Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $72,711 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 98,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,049. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

