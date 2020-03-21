Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $98.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $96.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $98.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $422.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $469.76 million, with estimates ranging from $460.88 million to $478.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

