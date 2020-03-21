Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. LGI Homes reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.40.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.