Analysts Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($0.07). Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,560,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,390. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

