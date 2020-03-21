Analysts Expect Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Post $0.59 EPS

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

