Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 106,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $65,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $974,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

