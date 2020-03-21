Analysts Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.86. 2,833,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,651. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -287.28 and a beta of 0.55.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after buying an additional 796,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,792,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

