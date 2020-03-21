Analysts Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 133% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

