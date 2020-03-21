Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to report sales of $12.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $12.90 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $8.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $56.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $58.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.90 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 90,326 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

