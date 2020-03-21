Analysts Expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,931. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.