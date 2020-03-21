Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.37. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.