Analyzing SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Credicorp (OTCMKTS:BAP)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credicorp and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp currently has a consensus price target of $244.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.14 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.33 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 0.74 -$874.31 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Summary

Credicorp beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

