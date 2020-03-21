Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,428 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 952,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,555 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,994,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rob Ward sold 17,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $794,414.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

