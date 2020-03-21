Anchor (ANCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,437.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00012531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $32,437.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.