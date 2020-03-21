Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of GameStop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,238,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GameStop by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 647,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $247.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

