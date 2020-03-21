Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

