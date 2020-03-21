Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

