Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 118,122 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 231.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.53% of Francesca’s worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

FRAN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

