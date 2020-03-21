Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 204,320 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 443.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Amplify Energy worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 52.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

