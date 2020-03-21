Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,323,000 after buying an additional 24,262,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,935 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,100,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.