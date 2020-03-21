Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Amtech Systems worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 735,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $177,334. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.98. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

