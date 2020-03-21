Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of CorVel worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorVel by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,870.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

