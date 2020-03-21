Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.77.

Paypal stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.