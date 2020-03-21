Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Luxfer worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $372.65 million, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

