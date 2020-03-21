Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Citi Trends worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citi Trends by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

