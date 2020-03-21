Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,264,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,558 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

