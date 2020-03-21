Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214,154 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Zagg worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zagg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zagg by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zagg by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zagg by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Zagg in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Zagg news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 40,478 shares of company stock worth $108,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

