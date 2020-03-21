Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Meredith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $724.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Meredith news, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

