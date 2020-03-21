Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

