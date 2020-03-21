Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.59% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,538,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 268,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.56. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 3.03%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

