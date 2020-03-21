Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $11.26 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

