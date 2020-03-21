Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $67.95 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

