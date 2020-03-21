Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 30,529 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Varex Imaging worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

